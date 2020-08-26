Why Thandie Newton Thought Her Tom Cruise Comments Would Get Her in “Trouble”

The actress claimed she later received a phone call from Tom, who told her they needed to do reshoots.

“The next time we shot it, I went in there and I just basically manifested all the—because I realized what he wanted. He just wanted this alpha bitch. And I did as best as I could,” she described. “It’s not the best way to get the best work out of someone. He wasn’t horrible. It was just—he was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time, and you know who got me that role? Nicole Kidman.”

Thandie said she likes to believe she’d handle the experience much differently if it happened today.

“That was more just surreal than anything. Look, creative stuff is difficult. I was so tender and sensitive. And, also, if you think about the timeline of that, it was still early in my healing, in my recovery. I’d had good therapy. I’d realized that I was precious,” she shared, adding, “If it was me now, I would want to go in and go, ‘Hey!’ I’d be it. You wouldn’t need to play me and I play you on that balcony. And I would have squeezed that spot. Bam!”