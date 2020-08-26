Why Britney Spears Asked Sister Jamie Lynn to Serve as Trustee of Her Fortune

Regarding Britney’s conservatorship, a judge temporarily extended it until Feb. 2021.

The court’s decision comes after Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, filed court documents expressing her desire to have Jodi Montgomery continue in the role as conservator in a permanent capacity. Jodi is a licensed professional who’s been temporarily serving as the singer’s conservator since Jamie stepped down in 2019 for “personal health reasons.”

Additionally, the court documents obtained by E! News revealed that “Britney is strongly opposed” to having her father, Jamie Spears, appointed to the role.

As for the conservator of Britney’s estate, the documents stated the pop star “strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

Andrew Wallet previously served as co-conservator of her person and estate until his resignation in March 2019, citing potential “substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger.”