When Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif bonded over gadgets



Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan have starred together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. The duo has great on-screen presence and their chemistry is also loved by fans. Katrina and SRK have been good friends for years now, but while shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2013, the duo got along really well. Post that they even did a tour in Muscat together and that’s exactly where the two realised they have something in common. So we thought about bringing the details about the same to you.



A source had told a leading daily that SRK and Katrina bonded over Play Station and Xbox games. The source said, “SRK is a huge gadget freak. And when he found out that Katrina is one too, there was no stopping them. They have constantly discussed Play Station and Xbox games.” Well, it’s always fun to find like-minded people.