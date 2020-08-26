Westbrook game-time decision for Game 5 with quad injury

The Houston Rockets are looking to get back on track after losing two straight games to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Russell Westbrook may be able to help.

Westbrook has not played in the playoff series because of a quad injury, but he is considered a game-time decision for Game 5 on Wednesday night. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Westbrook will test out the strained quad prior to tip-off to see if he can play.

Westbrook has not played since Aug. 11. He returned to a limited practice last week, but the Rockets are still playing it safe with him. There was no need to rush Westbrook when Houston took a 2-0 series lead over the Thunder, but the Rockets may be feeling a greater sense of urgency after losing Game 3 and Game 4.

There previously was talk of Westbrook missing the entire Thunder series.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game during the regular season for Houston. The Rockets need him back to lessen the offensive load on James Harden.