Users could make change, but it was "difficult enough that people won't," one employee wrote. — Newly unsealed and partially …
Unsealed court docs: Google engineers admitted knowing and discussing that the company's location privacy app settings were confusing and could be misleading (Kate Cox/Up News Info Technica)
