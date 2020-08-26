U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records By

2/2 © . Republican National Convention



By Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON () – The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday renewed its subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:) for President Donald Trump’s financial records so that it would fall in line with a related ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Committee’s subpoena, as amended, clearly satisfies the Court’s new legal test for evaluating Congress’s need for the President’s personal information,” the panel’s chairman, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, said in a statement.

The House Intelligence Committee has investigated whether the Republican president’s dealings left him vulnerable to the influence of foreign individuals or governments. The House Financial Services Committee has examined possible money laundering in U.S. property deals involving Trump.

The two Democratic-led committees issued subpoenas in April 2019 requiring Deutsche Bank (DE:) to hand over the banking records of Trump, his children and his businesses.

Investigators hope the records will reveal whether there are any financial links between Trump and Russia’s government, sources familiar with the probe have said.

In July, the Supreme court said lawmakers needed to further explain the need for the records at the lower court, which would then assess the burden placed on the president.

That decision likely ensured that Trump’s financial documents, which he has fought to protect from disclosure, will not be turned over before the November presidential election.