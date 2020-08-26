Top candidates to replace Nate McMillan as Pacers head coach

The Indiana Pacers on Wednesday sent shock waves throughout the NBA world, firing head coach Nate McMillan after a 45-28 regular season.

The firing came following a four-game series sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. It also comes about two weeks after Indiana signed McMillan to a contract extension.

The respected head coach ends his tenure in Indiana having posted a 183-136 record en route to leading the Pacers into the playoffs in each of his four seasons. It goes without saying that this job will be attractive to top-end head-coaching candidates around the Association. Let’s look at a few of the top candidates.