TLC’s Chilli Makes Married Man Abandon His Wife of 14 Years

Instagram

Usher, who used to date the ‘Creep’ songstress before, allegedly is aware of her relationship with Ant tha Ladies Man and even gives the alleged lovebirds his blessing.

–

Rozondo Thomas, more known as Chilli, has been hit with allegations stating that she’s a homewrecker. New reports that circulate online claim that the TLC member is ruining Ant tha Ladies Man’s 14-year-old marriage to his wife Allison.

Industry on Blast, which first reported the news, alleged that Ant abandoned his longtime partner and children and moved into her house because Chilli is so into him. It’s also reported that the two tried to keep their relationship under wraps to the point that the songstress declined to follow him on Instagram. However, Ant followed both Chilli and her son Tron.

Usher, who used to date Chilli, allegedly gave the couple his blessings as Ant is now in the process of ending his marriage to Allison legally.

Chilli has yet to break her silence on this news.

This isn’t the first time Chilli has been hit with such rumors. Back in 2013, former TLC manager Perri Reid a.k.a. Pebbles claimed that Chilli slept with her then-husband L.A. Reid. During her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show”, she admitted to never catching the two in flagrante. However, she told Wendy that she “believed” that they were messing around behind her back.

“I suspected a couple of things, but I didn’t want to believe that [at the time],” she said of the alleged affair. “For years, I didn’t want to believe that because I felt like they were daughters to me.” She also said that both Tionne Watkins a.k.a. T-Boyz and Lisa Lopes a.k.a. Left-Eye were aware of the affair.

In another interview, Pebbles claimed that T-Boyz often called Chilli a “w***e” behind her back. Trying to recall T-Boyz’s words, she said, “I can’t stop someone from being a whore, that’s just who they are. I didn’t take that to — you have to understand the dynamic. We knew each other. I knew what she meant. She’s saying I can’t make this girl do anything right or wrong.”