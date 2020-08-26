Tim Tszyu reacts to Jeff Horn win, explains ‘not the son’ comment about father Kostya

Tim Tszyu’s famous father Kostya was not able to be in Townsville for his son’s impressive victory over Jeff Horn, but he wasn’t far from the 25-year-old’s mind.

“I just want everyone to know that my name’s Tim. Not the son,” he said after the eighth-round stoppage.

Speaking to the Today show on Thursday morning having likely sent former welterweight world champion Horn into retirement, Tszyu explained his comments following the bout.

“People are always saying I’m getting opportunities because of one reason and that’s my last name and that I haven’t proved myself,” he said.

“But I just had to say that I am my own man and I have accomplished stuff that my last name hasn’t given me. It’s Tim Tszyu at the end of the day.”

From the 1990s to the early 2000s, Kostya Tszyu was a superstar in world boxing. The Russian-born Australian was considered a national sporting hero as he dominated the light-welterweight division.

In 2011 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and naturally took on a role as a trainer after his fighting career was done, including mentoring his son.

Tszyu junior’s incredible likeness to his father makes comparisons hard to avoid too, and there has been criticism that he’s had too much too soon because of his surname. But in the ring after he defeated Horn, Tszyu shared that poignant message to his critics.

On Thursday he had spoken to his father after the fight too.

“He’s super happy. He’s all the way in Russia now so I guess it’s a big relief for him as well,” Tszyu told Today, having not yet managed to come down from the high of winning.

“I haven’t really slept yet actually. The adrenaline has been running. I had a few pizzas last night and tried to close my eyes but I just couldn’t do it.”

Tszyu is now expected to attract international attention and possibly a world title shot, and he warned that there’s much more success to come.

“It’s a good feeling. A tick on the box, but this is only the beginning,” Tszyu said.

“I trained super hard for this moment and I was super confident. I knew there was going to be doubters and I knew people were always going to have an opinion but I knew the level I was at and I guess I proved it all last night.”