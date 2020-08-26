Tim Tszyu beats Jeff Horn fight news

Tim Tszyu just put himself front and centre of the good news story that is Australian boxing.

But only after it once again humiliated itself.

Tszyu annihilated former world champion Jeff Horn over eight rounds in Townsville on Wednesday night, in a changing of the guard moment.

The 25-year-old earned a mandatory world title shot in the WBO super welterweight division and looked every inch a world-class fighter, in the mould of his legendary father, Kostya.

Tim Tszyu pushes Jeff Horn against the ropes in their fight. (Getty)

Aussie lightweight star George Kambosos Jr, 27, is aiming to fight an IBF world title eliminator later this year, potentially earning a crack at the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko; a bout that could happen in Australia. Kambosos was previously Manny Pacquaio’s preferred sparring partner, boasting lightning hands with a mouth to match.

Andrew Moloney just lost a version of the WBA super flyweight belt but is still just 29. His twin brother, bantamweight Jason Moloney, delivered a vicious clinic in his last fight and remains a world title contender.

Bilal Akkawy, 27, fought for an interim WBA super middleweight world title last year and has sparred with megastar Canelo Alvarez. There are still high hopes for former Olympian Jai Opetaia, an unbeaten cruiserweight beast. Brock Jarvis, 22, is an exciting super bantamweight prospect under the tutelage of Aussie icon Jeff Fenech.

You don’t have to look hard to find a good story in Australian boxing right now.

“We’ve got fighters everywhere in Australia, I think we’re in good hands at the moment,” Tszyu told Wide World of Sports pre-fight.

“It’s the young up-and-comers such as me and George Kambosos and the Maloney brothers, they’re the ones that are raising the flag for Australia and hoping to fly the flag all over the world.”

Tim Tszyu lands a heavy right hand on Jeff Horn in their Townsville fight. (Getty)

But viewers couldn’t look away when the Aussie fight scene dished up more of its worn-out clown routine during Horn vs Tszyu, a quality match-up with spicy rivalry that didn’t need tired gimmicks.

The walk-out spat was a petty part of the build-up; the old argument over which fighter deserved to enter the ring last. It seemed far more of a concern to the promoters, Dean Lonergan and Matt Rose, than the boxers and if it remained confined to the promotion period, fair play.

That it simmered on until fight time was embarrassing. Tim Tszyu, who didn’t care whether he walked out first or second, eventually made the opening entrance.

Yet that was only after a failed announcement of his entry to the arena at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium. Tszyu started warming up on the pads when he was called to the ring by the announcer, meaning a brief yet bewildering delay for viewers who paid $60 a pop for the pay-per-view.

That followed the man on the microphone proclaiming the imminent start of the main event between “Tim Horn” and Jeff Horn. One truly iconic name on the card and it went begging.

Tim Tszyu lands a right hand to the face of Jeff Horn. (Getty)

If that seemed like amateur hour stuff, the fight showed off the best and worst of the ring, Down Under style.

Tszyu was sensational. Crisp, powerful, angular, crushing Horn with left and right, to head and body. His left hooks to Horn’s abdomen were particularly brutal, a weapon to be feared as he steps on to the world stage.

Horn was pure courage, though far from his best. His fitness looked sub-par and his trademark awkwardness affected only himself; Tszyu landed at will while the ex-Queensland school teacher was often off-balance and target.

Horn’s toughness has seen him regularly march through the grey areas of boxing; he survived a beating against Manny Pacquaio and won a world title but endured a thrashing from Michael Zerafa when he could have been spared excess punishment in defeat.

The referee steps in after Tim Tszyu knocks down Jeff Horn. (Getty)

Trainer Glenn Rushton may have condemned Horn to a grossly undeserved final moment in the ring against Tszyu, with a moment branded “disgraceful” by Fenech.

Fenech once threw in the towel for Mike Tyson, knowing the once-invincible heavyweight legend had had enough in his final professional fight against Kevin McBride. Great boxers are too tough for their own good and so it is with Horn; their cornermen need to protect them.

Instead, as Horn sat on his stool battered after eight rounds, Rushton virtually tried to goad him into taking more punishment from Tszyu when all hope was lost in the fight. He had to be overruled when Horn repeatedly suggested that he was done. Trying to talk his trainer out of exposing him to needless brain damage risk may have just been the final act in Horn’s distinguished career.

Horn was gone from round three, when he was first dropped by a savage uppercut. Fenech didn’t expect him to survive round four; that he survived twice that long is the measure of the man. Horn is a warrior, a piece of cast iron hidden behind a baby face. Yet he’s never been a knockout artist; there was no miracle punch left in the bag and thus no excuse to fight on.

Rushton had to know better; his actions were branded “absolutely embarrassing” by Main Event pundit Paul Kent. And as the highest-profile fighter-trainer combination of recent years, that embarrassment reflected poorly on Australian boxing.

Jeff Horn is addressed by Glenn Rushton before the fight against Tim Tszyu. (Getty)

The irony is lost on many when the local boxing scene is absorbed by frequent novelty fights between footballers and typical complaints are forthcoming. Such bouts are branded a disgrace by boxing diehards, an affront to real fighters, when they often conceal what the real fight scene looks like; which often isn’t pretty.

And Tszyu was helped in building his name by fighting on cards headlined by former NRL stars Paul Gallen and Justin Hodges. He has no problem with footballers making a buck in boxing and rightly or wrongly, it was an avenue through which to promote his career to a bigger audience.

“I don’t see the issue in it. If the boys want to get involved and have a fight, why not? To step in the ring, it takes a lot of balls and courage,” Tszyu said.

“I respect anyone that steps in that ring because it’s not an easy thing to do. For people that hate and discredit that, learn to respect it. It’s not easy to get in front of the whole world and put it all on the line.”

Thanks to the likes of Tszyu, the Aussie fight game has an excellent story to tell. It has a raft of young fighters taking on the world and reason to be proud – if only it can stop punching itself in the guts.