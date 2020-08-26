Three New Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+ This Fall

Apple TV+ is set to gain three new documentaries TV shows this fall, with each one examining the world through a different perspective, Apple announced today.



The first, “Tiny World,” is set to come out on October 2, with six episodes debuting on that date. “Tiny World” will be narrated by actor Paul Rudd, and it will look at the world “through the eyes of the tiniest creatures” to examine the things they do for survival using “brand new camera technology.”

Premiering on November 13, the next docuseries, “Becoming You,” explores how children’s first 2,000 days shape their lives. The series features more than 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan to Borneo, examining the ways that children learn to think, speak, and move from birth to five-years-old. Six episodes will come out on its launch date.



The final docuseries, premiering on December 4, is “Earth at Night in Color.” Narrated by Tom Hiddleston, “Earth at Night in Color” follows animals at night using “next-generation cameras” to “reveal new insights and never before seen behaviors.” The six episode series was filmed across six continents, ranging from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands.



‌Apple TV‌+ is Apple’s streaming television service, available for $4.99 per month. Apple is continuing to provide a free year of service to those who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or ‌Apple TV‌, though the first people who signed up last year after making a purchase will soon see their free subscriptions expire.

This morning, rumors suggested Apple is planning to introduce AR bonus content for ‌Apple TV‌+, which will see aspects of scenes in a TV show, like characters or objects, and display them on the viewer’s ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ so they can be seen as if they’re right in the user’s surrounding area. Apple’s new nature shows would perhaps make good use of such technology.