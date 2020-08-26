They Are Not Real Songs

Instagram

The Rocketman criticizes modern pop singers/songwriters as he describes today’s chart records as ‘bits and pieces,’ in which he’s not interested at all.

Elton John isn’t a fan of modern pop music, insisting chart hits are “not real songs.”

The “Tiny Dancer” star opened up on the state of the music industry in an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, and confessed he’s a fan of singer-songwriter Father John Misty because he writes “proper songs.”

“He reminds me a little bit of me the way he writes songs,” Elton offered. “You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song.”

“There’s a boy called Conan Gray who has a song called Heather and he’s about 22, he’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else,” the “Rocket Man” singer insisted. “Everybody else there’s four or five writers on it and this boy’s going to be huge.”

Elton went on to explain, “I like people who write songs. And there’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that.”

The star spoke with the outlet ahead of the “Record Store Day” re-release of his debut album on Saturday (29Aug20) – but he said the new pressing won’t encourage him to start revisiting his catalogue anytime soon.

“I don’t listen to any of my records any more. I just don’t do it. I’m not one of these artists that sits there compiling stuff from all the vaults and stuff like that,” he stated.

“I’m more interested in what’s coming next than what went by,” the “Crocodile Rock” star smiled.