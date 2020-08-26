There’s Pics of Denise Sleeping With a Woman

WENN

Weighing on Denise and Brandi Glanville affair rumors, Charlie’s former fiancee Brett Rossi says she believes Brandi’s claims that she’s having sex with Denise.

–

Charlie Sheen‘s ex Brett Rossi has dissed Denise Richards as she weighed in on rumors about the latter’s alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. Speaking to Celeb magazine, the porn star defended Brandi as she outed Denise as a supposed closeted bisexual.

Asked about Brandi’s claims that she’s having sex with Denise, Brett said, “I absolutely believe Brandi.” On what made her so certain about it, the former fiancee of Charlie claimed, “I know this because I’ve seen photos of Denise sleeping with another woman, so I know Denise likes women as well as men.”

“Why she would lie?” Brett continued defending Brandi as she explained why Denise allegedly tried to cover it up, “I feel like maybe Denise feels like being bisexual or having some sort of open relationship would tarnish her ‘good girl/saint’ image she’s worked all these years to create.”

Further blasting the “Starship Troopers” star, Brett claimed, “Denise is a bully. I don’t even know Brandi. I don’t even watch their show, but I saw the tabloids and I felt sad that she was getting eaten alive by them because for some reason the tabloids always play Denise’s side as if she’s some saint.”

Brett went on admitting that she has “a soft spot for Brandi because I totally believe her story. I truly do. I think she really must have loved Denise and Denise showed her true colors.”

Not only dishing on Denise’s sex life, but also Brett revealed the actress’ supposed bad influence on Charlie. She claimed that when she was engaged to the “Two and a Half Men” alum, Denise was “feeding Charlie drugs” and “calling me a controlling b***h because I wanted Charlie clean and allowing the drug dealer inside the community (I have receipts).” She added, “She went to such great lengths to make me absolutely miserable.”

Brett also accused Denise of trying to ruin her relationship with Charlie by hiring a hooker he “once had a crush on” and then sending photos of them having sex to the actor, “knowing damn well I would find out.” At the time, the wife of Aaron Phypers claimed that she “accidentally” sent those pics to Charlie.

Denise and Brandi affair drama is unfolding on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as the former persistently denies her co-star’s claims that they slept together. Brandi, however, insisted that she’s telling the truth and has shown their text exchange to back up her story.