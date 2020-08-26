The Witcher: Henry Cavill trained for 10 days for a two-minute fight scene

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill trained for 10 days for a fight scene that only lasted two minutes on screen.

The British actor made the revelation in a trailer for a new documentary about the hit Netflix series. Making The Witcher is a 32-minute special that promises to explore “the secrets behind the saga”.

It features interviews with Cavill and the show’s stars, along with those working behind the camera.





One scene glimpsed in the trailer shows the work put into a violent fight sequence that served as the climax to the show’s first season. In it, Cavill and his co-star Emma Appleton spar as Geralt of Rivia and Renfri of Creyden, respectively.

Cavill revealed that the fight sequence took more than a week of preparation.

“It’s about 10 days of training for a fight that will be onscreen for about two minutes,” Cavill says in the trailer.

The documentary provides some fresh content for fans who may have to wait longer than expected for the show’s second season.

Production on the season was halted in March after actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus while working on the show’s set.

In June, the show was given the go ahead to resume filming, with the season now expected to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

In July, Netflix announced that a spin-off series was in development. Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, it will be a six-episode limited series, and take place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher.

Making The Witcher is available to watch now on Netflix.