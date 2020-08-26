The Trailer For Definition Please Honestly Looks So Good

And while “definition please” is a common phrase used in spelling bees, Sujata explained the deeper meaning that this phrase plays in her film:

“Definition please” is one of those questions that a spelling bee contestant asks when they want more time to figure out how to spell the word in their brain, along with, “language of origin,” and, “Can you repeat the word?” So in my film, the second meaning for that is, “Who or what defines us?” So for the main character (Monica), how does she see herself? How do other people see her? And how does she see other people? We live through this world and we go through it with definitions, regardless of whether we think we’re doing it or not…we’re defining people that we meet, and so she is constantly defining her world and the people around her.