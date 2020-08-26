The moment Melania Trump became ‘mourner-in-chief’

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Amazon appoints the first Black woman to its leadership team, the Girl Scouts get new uniforms, and Melania Trump speaks at the RNC. Have a lovely Wednesday.

– Melania, mourner-in-chief. It’s safe to say the expectations for First Lady Melania Trump’s address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night were low. After a disastrous appearance in 2016 in which Trump lifted lines from a Michelle Obama speech, Trump’s chief of staff made news by promising that her 2020 remarks would be wholly original.

On that, Trump seems to have delivered. But she also struck an empathetic tone that few public figures have bothered to muster, even in this moment of mass grief.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone,” she said.

Her larger argument, of course, was that her husband is best suited to lead the nation through the next four years. But in those few lines free from partisan rhetoric, Trump recognized the pandemic for what it is—a human tragedy—rather than using it as an opportunity to score political points.

The elusive first lady has often undercut official White House stances and her comments on the pandemic were no different, right down to the verb tense. While other RNC speakers referenced the coronavirus as a past threat, Trump acknowledged that the crisis and the enormous pain it’s caused are still very present.

Even as 1,000 Americans die from COVID-19 each day, the “It is what it is” president has failed to assume the unofficial role that comes with the Oval Office, that of ‘mourner-in-chief.’ For a moment on Tuesday night, the first lady filled in.

Claire Zillman

[email protected]

@clairezillman

Today’s Broadsheet was curated by Emma Hinchliffe.