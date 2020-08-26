The ‘Last QBs for every NFL team to win a playoff game’ quiz

It was exactly one year ago this week when Andrew Luck shocked the sports world by announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 29. We haven’t heard much from, or even about him in the time since. That is, until this week. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer tweeted yesterday that he’s “Been told Andrew Luck is doing really well. Happy. Healthy. No second-guessing his decision.” Luck may not have brought home a Lombardi Trophy during his seven seasons in Indianapolis, but any player who walks away from the brutal game of football financially secure and with mind and body in tact has to be considered a winner on some level.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Luck may be doing well, but the Colts are still trying to recover from his abrupt exit. They brought in long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers this offseason in hopes that he can guide the them back to the playoffs. So with that in mind, can you name the last quarterbacks to win a playoff game for every NFL team? Five minutes are on the clock.

Good luck!