Tether tops Paypal and Bitcoin for average daily transfer value By Cointelegraph

Tether tops Paypal and Bitcoin for average daily transfer value
The average daily transfer value for Tether has surpassed that of and PayPal according to recent research.
A report by CoinMetrics has revealed that Tether’s 7-day average adjusted transfer value reached over $3.55 billion as of August 20. This is around 20% more than that for Bitcoin which was a reported $2.94 billion according to the research.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.