Tesla touches $400-billion on Wall Street’s latest vote of confidence

Wall Street’s less skeptical view on Tesla Inc. further solidified on Wednesday after a Jefferies analyst more than doubled his price target on the stock, saying the company will continue to broaden its competitive edge in multiple dimensions, including battery capacity and industrial efficiency.

The analyst, Philippe Houchois, raised his target from US$1,200 to to US$2,500, making it the highest on the Street, according to Bloomberg data. Shares of the electric-vehicle maker jumped as much as 6.6 per cent to US$2,1453.81 in New York, notching a new intraday record.

The value of Tesla shares has more than quintupled from a low in March, pushing the company’s market capitalization to now over US$400 billion, which is greater than both Walmart Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. The reason behind the surge is less clear, though Wall Street analysts and experts have been becoming more bullish, pointing to rising expectations the stock will join the S,amp;P 500 Index, the company’s upcoming “Battery Day” where new technology may be unveiled, and renewed market enthusiasm for electric cars.