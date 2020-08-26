Telus selling critter masks to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts

Telus has begun selling face masks featuring some of its signature critters.
The masks are specifically sized for youth ahead of kids going back to school in September, with proceeds going towards the Telus Friendly Future Foundation (TFFF) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada.
Masks are now on sale in packs of three for $35 on Telus’ website, as well as in select Telus stores. According to Telus, the masks are dual-layered, made out of 100 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent organic cotton on the inside.
At the moment, it doesn’t seem like Canada’s other major carriers are selling masks for charity. That said, Rogers’ Sports & Media division did run a similar mask selling campaign earlier this year in support of frontline workers. Bell, meanwhile, acquired 1.5 million masks to provide to frontline workers and other public workers earlier this year as well.
Source: Telus