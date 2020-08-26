Teen Celebrities That Are In Their Forties Now

1.
Kevin Richardson is the oldest member of the Backstreet Boys at 48.
This is what he looks like today:
Actually, all of the Backstreet Boys are over 40 now. Nick Carter was the last one to turn 40, and he did so in January.
2.
Chris Kirkpatrick is the oldest member of NSYNC at 48. Every member of NSYNC is over 40 — well, except for Justin, who is 39.
Here’s what the ones we still like look like now:
And for the record, Joey Fatone has a daughter that’s over 18 years old!!!
This is what he looks like today:
4.
All of the Spice Girls are over 44.
Here’s what the ones that matter look like today:
5.
Rachel McAdams is 41 (but Regina George is forever 17).
She’s not on social media, so all I have is this screenshot from a livestream she did back in April.
6.
Jack Dawson would technically be 128.
JK, but Leo is 45.
7.
Alicia Silverstone is 43.
This is a recent picture of her and her daughter:
Here’s what he looks like today:
9.
Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44 and Sarah Michelle Gellar is 43.
Here’s what they look like today:
This is what she looks like today:
11.
Tia and Tamera are 42.
Here’s what they look like today:
12.
Mark Hoppus is 48.
This is what he looks like today:
13.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 46.
Here’s a recent picture of him and his family:
Here’s what he looks like today:
15.
Melissa Joan Hart is 43.
Here she is now with her three kids and husband:
16.
Joshua Jackson is 42.
This is what he looks like today:
This is what he looks like today:
18.
Ben McKenzie is 41.
This is what he looks like today:
This is what she looks like today:
20.
Ryan Phillippe is 45.
This is what he looks like today:
Here’s what he looks like today:
22.
Eminem is 47.
Here’s what he looks like today:
23.
Ashton Kutcher is 41.
This is what he looks like today:
24.
Sean William Scott is 42.
This is what he looks like today:
25.
Gabrielle Union-Wade is 47.
Here’s what she looks like today:
26.
Seth Green is 46.
This is what he looks like today:
27.
And lastly, Jessica Simpson is 40.
Here’s what she looks like today:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!