Tamannaah Bhatia’s Parents Test Positive for COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fine actress and has proven her mettle in films down South as well as in Bollywood. She is loved by thousands of people who follow her closely on social media. The actress today took to Twitter to reveal a sad news. She said that her parents have tested positive for the coronavirus after they experienced a few symptoms of the virus taking over them. Tamannaah also confirmed that she has tested negative for the same and hopes her parents recover soon.



She wrote, “My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family including myself have tested negative. By the grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery.”









We wish them a speedy recovery.