Taapsee Pannu begins with the prep for Rashmi Rocket

The coronavirus pandemic is something that left the entire nation in a state of lockdown. The rising number of cases resulted in the government urging the people to follow social distancing and this obviously put several things on hold. The film industry, in particular, was severely hit since it meant the releases and production work of several films were put on hold too.

Now, with the country moving back to a state of 'unlock', filmmakers are looking to take their projects back on floors and Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket is part of the move too. The actress recently took to social media and announced that she'll be shooting for the film in November. Today, Taapsee shared another post revealing she's already began prepping for the film. She wrote, "This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn't about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit"











