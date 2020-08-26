Charlotte Tucker / EU-Startups:
Swedish esports startup Challengermode raises ~€10.1M led by eWTP Innovation Fund, the global investment arm of the Alibaba Group — Leading Swedish esports platform Challengermode has today announced that it has successfully closed an external financing round of approximately €10.1 million.
