Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Files a Case to Investigate the Drug Angle

The Sushant Singh Rajput case finally seems to be on the right track and knots are slowly opening after the CBI was handed over the case two months after the actor’s demise. Sushant was reportedly found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and it was said that the actor died due to suicide. However, with several people being questioned, slowly other angles started coming to the fore. A leading news channel broke the news about Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chats with a person who is seen talking about how much drugs he has on him to give her.

Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau took charge post this revelation and has filed a case to probe this angle. According to reports, there was a drug conspiracy that was in function with Rhea Chakraborty and a few other people involved. The case has been registered against all of them. The drug circle has been booked under the NDPS act, while a criminal case has been filed against Rhea Chakraborty.