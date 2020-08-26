Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI begins investigation at Cooper Hospital

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from his ceiling and early reports started that the actor died due to suicide. However, as days passed, newer angles started coming to the forefront. Now over two months later, the CBI has taken over the case and investigation seems to be on in full swing. Today, the CBI began probe at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

Sushant’s mortal remains were kept at the mortuary in Cooper Hospital and according to the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty was clicked visiting the hospital several times. Team CBI reached the hospital earlier today and began their investigation with the hospital authorities.