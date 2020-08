A deep dive into syncing systems and what goes into writing code for synchronizing user data using tools like CloudKit, a look under the hood of what AirPower could’ve been, and your regular weekly updates from John and Rambo.

Stacktrace Podcast 098: "A chip volcano"

