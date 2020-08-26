‘Social Distance’ on Netflix: Mike Colter to Star in Quarantine Series

RELATED STORIES

Luke Cage has been keeping busy in quarantine.

Netflix on Wednesday revealed the expansive cast for its remotely-shot anthology series Social Distance, and it includes Marvel superhero-turned-Evil seminarian Mike Colter. Other notable TV vets appearing in the eight-episode drama include Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, This Is Us‘ Asante Blackk, Law & Order SVU‘s Peter Scanavino, Scandal‘s Guillermo Diaz and The Office‘s Oscar Nunez.

Inspired by the months-long pandemic-induced quarantine, the show — from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan — tasked cast members with filming themselves from home (alongside real-life family members in some cases), while director Diego Velasco helmed the episodes remotely.

“Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection,” per Netflix. “Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.”

The cast of Social Distance, grouped by episode, is as follows:

* Danielle Brooks with real-life mother LaRita Brooks and brother DJ Brooks; Marsha Stephanie Blake (This Is Us, When They See Us) with real-life daughter Rocco Luna; and Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor).

* Guillermo Diaz; Oscar Nunez (The Office); Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights) with real-life husband Tom Costanzo and son Luca Costanzo; Miguel Sandoval (Station 19); Camila Perez (Gotham); and Olli Haaskivi (Manifest).

* Mike Colter; Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton); real-life spouses Heather Burns (Bored to Death) and Ajay Naidu (Office Space); Shakira Barrera (GLOW); Steven Weber (Wings) with real-life son Jack Hohnen-Weber; Helena Howard (Don’t Look Back).

* Asante Blackk with real-life father Ayize Ma’at; and Lovie Simone (The Craft).

* Max Jenkins (Dead to Me); Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace); Peter Vack (Love Life); and Rana Roy (Life Sentence).

* Peter Scanavino with real-life son Leo Bai-Scanavino; Ali Ahn (The Path); Tami Sagher (Orange Is the New Black); Barbara Rosenblat (Orange Is the New Black); Michael Mulheren (Rescue Me).

* Real-life spouses Becky Ann Baker (Girls) and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife); Sunita Mani (GLOW); and real-life spouses Raymond Anthony Thomas (The Hoop Life) and Marcia Debonis (Orange Is the New Black).

* Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); David Iacono (Grand Army); Will Meyers (The Village); Niles Fitch (This Is Us); Ava Demary (FBI); and Kylie Liya Page.

Additional EPs include Hilary Weisman Graham, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick.