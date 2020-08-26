Sharks’ Couture sucker-punched for mentioning Trump?

Political opinions have caused many people to get into arguments, and that’s no exception for professional athletes.
San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture claims he was sucker-punched in Toronto on Tuesday night after discussing voting for the Republican party and saying Donald Trump’s name.
This is quite the story from Couture. No video of the incident has been released and he doesn’t mention if he pressed charges or not.
Hopefully video emerges to provide some more context to the situation, but until then, fans might just have to take his word for it … or not.
Couture, of course, is going to discuss American politics as he resides in San Jose during the NHL season, but he’s actually a Canadian citizen. So, unless he has dual citizenship, he can’t even vote in the United States election.
