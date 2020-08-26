SaskTel partners with City of Melfort on smart city project

Saskatchewan carrier SaskTel has partnered with the province’s City of Melfort on a new smart city project.
Through a Smart City Innovation Sandbox model, SaskTel says the initiative will help “spur innovation and empower both parties to rapidly evaluate new technologies, tools and software products in a flexible and collaborative way.” So far, the partnership has already helped uncover ways to save costs and reduce energy use, the carrier notes.
That said, Melfort began working with SaskTel as early as last year to explore ways to improve technological infrastructure in the city. Through those efforts, SaskTel and its technology partner Greenwave Innovations have piloted an integrated platform for environmental and resource monitoring in the city.
Going forward, Melfort and SaskTel say they will map new ways to improve digital citizen engagement and other aspects of community life. Further, the carrier aims to launch a new long-range low power wireless network called LoRaWAN for use by the municipality and the community.
Source: SaskTel