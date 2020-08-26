Samantha Akkineni Shares Her Diet for the Week

Samantha Akkineni is an actress that is pretty disciplined about her fitness. The actress is extremely particular about what she eats and never misses out on a workout session.

Last evening, the actress took to social media and shared a hilarious post talking about her diet plan for the upcoming week. Samantha shared a picture in which she’s seen holding a bunch of carrots and says that she’ll be eating dishes only made out of the vegetable this week. Her caption read, “The menu this week … Carrot juice , carrot pachadi , carrot halwa , carrot fry , carrot pakodi , carrot idli , carrot samosa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ #growwithme” Take a look at the post below.











Pretty hilarious isn’t?