Ripple faces lawsuit in Australia over ‘PayID’ branding By Cointelegraph

Ripple faces lawsuit in Australia over ‘PayID’ branding
is facing a lawsuit from New Payments Platform Australia (NPPA) — a consortium that includes every significant bank in Australia. While court documents are yet to have been made public, it is believed the suit alleges intellectual property infringement concerning the branding of Ripple’s ‘PayID’ payment standard.
The lawsuit was reported by technology journalist Rohan Pearce on August 24, who shared a screenshot indicating that NPP Australia Limited, the operators of Australia’s interbank payments network ‘Pay ID’, had filed a suit with the Federal Court of Australia against Ripple Labs Inc.
