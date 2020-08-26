Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats indicate involvement of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is now being handled by the CBI. And it has made quite a few revelations in the past few days, regarding his death. After his father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, she has emerged as the prime suspect in the case. Her bank account and call records however haven’t conclusively proved her involvement. But now a new fact has come to light. Times Now recently revealed some of Rhea’s chats. According to thsse chats, Rhea apparently was using drugs on Sushant without his knowledge.

The channel revealed that Rhea was in contact with several people for hard drugs. A cryptic conversation between her and Jaya Saha from Kwan talent managemnet agecy, revealed that she may have been giving Sushant something without his knowledge. The chat read, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”

She was also asking about MDMA in the chat, and even mentioned that she’d tried the psychedelic drug once in her life. Denying this, her lawyer said that she’s never tried drugs and is ready for a blood test to prove the same.

Narcotics link in SSR death? WhatsApp chat exposes the ‘drug conspiracy’. Chat 4: ‘Thank you so much’, Rhea to Jaya Saha & Jaya replies saying ‘No problem bro, hope it helps’. Navika Kumar on @thenewshour. | #RheaDrugsChat pic.twitter.com/Sx0TA46NFs

