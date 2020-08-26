Report: MLB discussing bubble sites for playoffs, World Series

Roughly one month before the MLB playoffs are scheduled to get underway, momentum is growing for the league to embrace bubble formats to keep teams safe and clear of COVID-19 cases.

Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Wednesday that, under a current proposal, the league would place American League playoff teams in a hub located in Southern California. National League clubs, meanwhile, would head to Texas.

The World Series would be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers, under this plan.

Rosenthal added: