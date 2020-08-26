Report: Manchester United out of Lionel Messi sweepstakes

If Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi does call Manchester home before the summer transfer window closes, he reportedly won’t do so on the red end of town.

Manchester football correspondent Jamie Jackson tweeted on Wednesday that the wantaway six-time Ballon d’Or winner won’t be targeted by Manchester United regardless of how he orchestrates his Barcelona exit.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the 33-year-old, who has hoisted the Champions League Trophy on four occasions during his legendary career, was looking to terminate his Barca contract by availing himself to a clause that allows him to cancel the remainder of his deal at the end of any season.

Per multiple stories, however, Barcelona have responded that the clause expired on June 10 even though the coronavirus pandemic pushed the end of the 2019-20 European calendar into the final full week of August.

Messi is currently signed through the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Earlier in the day, Peter Smith of News touched upon United’s potential interest in the man viewed by many as the greatest footballer of the modern era:

“While the coronavirus pandemic has hit clubs across the world financially, United chief executive Ed Woodward has backed the club’s ‘strong and resilient commercial business which has supported long-term investment’ in the team. And while he added United would proceed with caution during this uncertain period, the club’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho highlighted they are able to spend big money when others may not. “With Borussia Dortmund so far rebuffing United’s interest in Sancho, could those funds now be diverted towards project Messi? It would be a diversion from United’s new policy of targeting rising young talent but, for the world’s best player, exceptions can be made.”

United finished the recently completed season third in the Premier League table, 15 points off rivals Manchester City and a whopping 33 points behind champions Liverpool. Messi has repeatedly been linked to City since even before last weekend’s Champions League Final, while Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A side Inter Milan are reportedly also chasing his signature.