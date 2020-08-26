Raye Boyce Reveals Her “Strange” Snack Obsession That You’re Definitely Going to Want to Try ASAP

Beauty. Fashion. Motherhood. Raye Boyce makes it all look fun.

The 30-year-old beauty guru, who has 1.96 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, manages to balance her vlogging empire with her duties as mom to daughter Zoe, 17 months, and films relatable lifestyle videos for new mothers. But she knows she can’t do that without taking care of herself first, telling E! News she tries to “have a mental break at least once a week.”

As part of our Wellness Wednesday series, which has our favorite celebs and influencers open up about their self-care routines, Boyce revealed her “strange” go-to snack, the book that’s provided her “clarity” and what she has to do every night before going to bed.

What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:

My baby Zoe! She is literally the light of my life and brings me so much happiness! Just seeing her grow and develop and learn new things every day makes my life.