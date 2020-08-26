Ranveer Singh’s grandfather’s click is the coolest thing you’ll see today

That Ranveer Singh is stylish and a fashion hotstepper is well known. But looks like being the king of coolness is in his DNA. Today the actor shared a picture of his grandfather on social media. And it’s the coolest picture you’ll see on the internet today.

Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his grandfather, wearing a cool pair of Gucci shades. He captioned the picture as “Nana-G.” And the pic went viral in no time. While his friends are constantly commenting on the picture and sharing anecdotes, several celebrities and his ’83 co-stars like Adinath Kothare have left heart emojis on his post. Frankly, it’s difficult to scroll down this picture without double-tapping it and leaving a heart-warming comment.


On work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83. He also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and might collaborate with Zoya Akhtar for the third time.

