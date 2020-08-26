Randeep Hooda Undergoes a Major Surgery



Randeep Hooda’s acting prowess is something everyone is well aware of. He never fails to impress the world with his acting skills. Randeep is also active on social media and keeps interacting with his fans through it. However, this morning, the actor was snapped at a hospital in Mumbai.



A source close to the actor told a leading daily, that he is undergoing a major surgery and has got tested for COVID-19 too. The actor got hospitalised this morning and the shutterbugs snapped him ahead of it. Well, we hope the actor get fit and fine soon. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.