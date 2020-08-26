Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang and Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawaani both to have a theatrical release



Talk is that theatres will soon open up soon in this unlockdown phase. Theatre owners and distributors can finally heave a sigh of relief. Nothing however is official as yet.

While several filmmakers are not sure whether to release their film on the big screen as they are uncertain about the footfalls, a leading daily reports that two small films have taken the bold decision to wait for the theatres to open up. Rajkummar Rao starrer Chhalaang and Kiara Advani’s new-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawaani are two films waiting to hit the marquee. A source tell the daily that Indoo Ki Jawaani is aiming to release in the first week of October. The source further adds, “Now, the team is eyeing an October 2 release for the T-Series produced film. The discussions, however, are in the nascent stage as there is uncertainty about the reopening of cinemas. If all goes well, Chhalaang, which is presented by the studio, too will hit the marquee, though its release date has yet to be ascertained.”