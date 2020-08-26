Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith and 62 Others Arrested at Louisville Protest

Instagram

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith were arrested again during a protest in order to seek justice for Breonna Taylor. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars were among 64 people who were taken to police station after participating in a protest in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 26. Also among those arrested was Trae Tha Truth.

The protest was part of “Day of Action” project which was organized by national social justice group Until Freedom. Protesters marched from South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, Churchill Downs and Cardinal Stadium, until police blocked them from continuing past Denny Crum Overpass.

Of the arrest, police claimed it was done as the protesters were blocking several intersections and will be charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct.

Yandy posted on her Instagram account two videos taken from the protest. One of them saw Yandy making a powerful message. “Matter fact you ain’t gonna take me sitting down. I’m standing my ground!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, the other one featured the moment she was arrested.

Porsha also shared on her account some photo and videos from the protest.

Back in July, Porsha was arrested in another Breonna Taylor protest in the city. She was booked on three charges: intimidating a participant in legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.

After being released, Porsha posted on Instagram a photo with Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer. “It was my pleasure!” Porsha captioned the snap. “I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor ).”

“Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory. @danieljaycameron Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing,” she added.