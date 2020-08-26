Paul George was struggling with anxiety, depression in bubble

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George let out a sigh of relief on Tuesday night after notching 35 points against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

George, who has been in a slump since arriving at the NBA bubble, revealed in his postgame interview that his shooting struggles could’ve largely been in part to his experiencing anxiety and depression inside isolation in Orlando.

“It was just a little bit of everything,” George said, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I underestimated mental health, honestly. I had anxiety. A little bit of depression. Just being locked in here. I just wasn’t there. I checked out. “Games 2, 3, 4, I wasn’t there. I felt like I wasn’t there. Shout-out to the people that were in my corner, that gave me words. They helped big time, help get me right, [get] me back in great spirits. I can’t thank them enough.”

George’s Game 5 performance in L.A.’s 154-111 win over Dallas was terrific, and he scored more points than in Game’s 2, 3 and 4 combined. The 30-year-old hit 12-of-18 shots, including four-of-eight three-pointers. George became the only player to score 35 points in 25 minutes or less in the shot clock era.

After shooting 10-of-47 in Games 2, 3 and 4 combined, George faced an immense amount of criticism on social media and beyond. While he didn’t specify if the hate played a role in his mental health struggles, he revealed he’s been trying to check out of basketball mode, which has been hard in the NBA bubble.

Although there are many activities for players at the Walt Disney World resort, including fishing, swimming pools, biking, etc, it’s not easy for players to be away from their families for what feels like centuries.

After discussing his issues with a psychiatrist before Game 5, George revealed he felt much better than he previously did. He also revealed that his teammates were great in helping him through his struggles.

George revealing his mental health battle isn’t necessarily surprising. Many NBA players have discussed their own battles with mental health since Kevin Love revealed his own struggles with panic attacks in 2018.

In 2018, the National Basketball Player’s Association (NBPA) launched a mental health and wellness program to provide players with greater access to mental health counselors. Similarly, the NBA has transformed its Rookie Transition Program to place a greater emphasis on mental health education.