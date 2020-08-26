Paris Hilton Sympathizes With Britney Spears, Calls Conservatorship Unfair

Instagram

The ‘Simple Life’ star is heartbroken by the court ruling that extends Britney’s conservatorship, saying it’s not fair for the Southern belle to be treated like a child.

Paris Hilton has spoken out about Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship arrangement.

The “Toxic” star’s dad Jamie was put in charge of his daughter’s welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar’s headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year (19) as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney’s longtime care-giver, Jodi Montgomery.

Following a court hearing in Los Angeles last week (ends23Aug20), a judge ruled the situation should remain the same, extending the conservatorship until February 2021 – with “The Simple Life” star Paris less than impressed with the ruling.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,” Hilton, 39, told The Sunday Times newspaper. “It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

The pop star’s attorney fought to remove Jamie as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing, and replace him permanently with Jodi during last week’s proceedings.

Attorney Samuel Ingham was authorised to file a petition by 18 September (20), and the judge set a new hearing for 14 October.

Britney previously opposed her father’s control over her estate and asked the judge to appoint “a qualified corporate fiduciary… to serve in this role.”

The conservatorship has proved unpopular among fans, who have taken to social media with the #FreeBritney campaign, demanding the legal arrangement be scrapped.