Pacers expected to trade two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo

Changes are coming for the Indiana Pacers following their four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This includes the team moving on from head coach Nate McMillan after four consecutive postseason appearances.

That might not be the end of the dramatic changes in Indiana

Pacers could trade All-Star guard Victor Oladipo

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus notes that NBA insiders expect the Pacers to move on from the star guard in a trade this fall. “I bet they trade him,” one Eastern Conference executive said of Oladipo.

The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract valued at a rather cheap $21 million. At issue here is drama surrounding Oladipo and his initial decision to opt out of resuming the 2019-20 season before he ultimately decided to join his team in Orlando. It has caused a rift behind the scenes.

Oladipo, 28, has also played in just 55 games over the past two seasons after suffering a serious leg injury during the 2018-19 campaign.

Victor Oladipo’s stats and injury history limit trade value

In addition to the former No. 2 overall pick becoming a free agent following the 2020-21 season, there are issues as related to regression on the court and the above-mentioned injury.

Oladipo averaged just 14.5 points on 39% shooting from the field during the regular season. He went on to shoot under 40% in Indiana’s four-game series sweep at the hands of the Heat.

It’s highly unlikely that interested teams are going to pay a premium to acquire Oladipo. With that said, there’s going to be interest in his services.

From Indiana’s perspective, moving the guard could make sense. All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis is seen as the face of the franchise moving forward. The Pacers also acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon last summer and saw wing T.J. Warren dominate once the season resumed in Orlando.

If the Pacers can get a couple nice rotational pieces for Oladipo, they will more than likely trade him.