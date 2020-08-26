Oscar Piastri gunning for F3 championship title as season comes to a close

To get to the very top in motor racing you need to be able to make split-second decisions. It’s no surprise then that rising Aussie star Oscar Piastri knows almost straight away when he’s put his foot in it.

Asked by Wide World of Sports how he was spending a rare weekend away from the racetrack, Piastri, who is just one point off the lead in the F3 championship, made perhaps his biggest error of the season.

“Most of my time is just chilling out on the PlayStation, and spending some time with my girlfriend,” the 19-year-old said, before pausing briefly.

“Actually, when you write that, can you put it the other way around?” he added sheepishly.

Sorry Oscar, but as Eddie McGuire would say, we have to accept your first answer.

Oscar Piastri in action during the Spanish round of the F3 championship. (Getty)

It’s a rare mistake for the Melbourne born Piastri, whose performances in 2020 have him very much in line for a promotion to F2 in 2021, just one step away from his dream of a drive in Formula One.

Two race wins this season leave him a single point behind teammate Logan Sargeant heading into the last three rounds of the season, which take place over the next three weekends.

His most recent victory, just over a week ago in Spain, showed exactly why he’s touted as the man to carry Australia’s Formula One hopes into the future.

Oscar Piastri on the podium in Spain. (Getty)

Starting from fifth on the grid, Piastri had the lead by the fourth corner, an advantage he never relinquished. It was a much-needed boost for the Prema Racing star, who had endured a frustrating time in recent races.

A host of mechanical issues dogged Piastri through four consecutive rounds of the championship, with the car’s DRS not working, and an electrical issue causing havoc.

But the level-headed Australian is the first to admit that he’s had his share of good fortune as well.

“That’s something that’s been on my mind a bit,” he said.

Oscar Piastri battles with Liam Lawson at Silverstone. (Getty)

“In Austria (where he won) and Hungary (finished second) I was probably lucky to have all four corners still on the car, so I can’t complain about my luck.

“Yes, the issues have been annoying, but it’s nothing I can control.

“Logan’s had some issues as well, we’ve all had problems. It evens out, so I’m definitely not crying about being unlucky.”

Piastri spent much of the first half of the season dismissing talk about the championship situation, claiming there were still plenty of rounds ahead.

Now that the season is coming to a conclusion, he admits that his thoughts have turned to winning the title, but maintains his focus hasn’t changed, with a particular emphasis in setting up his weekend in qualifying and the first of the two races, which offers a bigger points haul.

Oscar Piastri celebrates with his Prema Racing team after winning in Spain. (Getty)

He concedes the next three rounds will be huge for his career.

“If you’ve got the opportunity to win the championship, it’s a big thing to show people that you can dig deep and seal the deal,” he said,

“Don’t ignore the significance of winning the title, rather than coming second, but regardless of where I finish now I hope I’ve proven to a lot of people what I can do.

“Having another championship on my resume would certainly put me in good stead for the coming years.

“I’m definitely not here to finish second.”

Piastri heads to Belgium this weekend with good memories of the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit, having won there on the way to the Formula Renault title in 2019.

“It’s my favourite track of the year, so I’m really looking forward to getting back there,” he said.

“I got my first podium there in 2018 and then obviously I won last year, so it’s been good to me.

Oscar Piastri in action in Hungary. (Getty)

“And it’s not every day you get to drive around a cool track like that.”

Where the Australian ends up in 2021 is still up in the air. A member of the Renault academy, he will be hoping to emulate last year’s F3 champion, Robert Shwartzman, who is currently running second in the F2 title race.

“I haven’t had any discussions yet, but obviously with where I am in the championship at the moment, an F2 move isn’t out of the question,” Piastri said.

“If I finish first or second in the championship I don’t really want to do another year in F3 if I don’t have to.

“I’m sure that will all kick off very shortly.”

And if an F2 drive doesn’t materialise, there’ll be plenty of time for that PlayStation. Girlfriend permitting, of course.