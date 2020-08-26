Osaka pulls out of Southern & Western Open to protest racial injustice By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Tennis – Australian Open – Third Round

2/2

TOKYO () – Naomi Osaka said she has pulled out of the semi-finals of the Southern & Western Open tennis tournament in protest at racial injustice.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, said in a social media post: “Before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman”.

Her decision follows protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR