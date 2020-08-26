Organisers postpone Thursday’s matches at Western & Southern Open By

Matilda Coleman
Tennis: Western & Southern Open

() – Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the U.S. Open Grand Slam, will be suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organisers said in a statement.

“As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States,” organisers said in a statement.

The tournament was scheduled to hold semi-final matches in both the men’s and women’s draws on Thursday but they will now resume on Friday.

