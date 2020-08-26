One dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash on Sydney Harbour Bridge

A woman has died and at least two people are seriously injured after a horror head-on crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Just after 7am today emergency services were called to the Sydney Harbour Bridge after a Mitsubishi Mirage, travelling north, and a BMW, travelling south, collided.

The female driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, is believed to have crossed two lanes of traffic on to the wrong side of the road and hit the BMW.

“It’s crossed two lanes of traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling on the correct side of the road,” Acting Superintendent Paul Dunstan said today.

“It was peak hour; it was extremely heavy traffic.”

Her passengers, two men believed to be in their 30s, are being treated for serious head injuries at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

The driver of the BMW – a woman believed to be aged in her 40s –was trapped for more than an hour before being cut free from the vehicle.

Emergency services had to slice the roof from her vehicle to get her out. She has now been taken to hospital in an ambulance for urgent treatment.

“That person has been conveyed to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious condition, with a broken leg at a minimum,” Act. Supt Dunstan said.

A helicopter ambulance has also landed on the bridge to help transport patients.

Emergency crews were forced to make their way on foot through traffic to transport lifesaving equipment.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries and has been transported to the Royal North Shore Hospital.

“It was a horrific scene to encounter this morning,” Inspector Lucky Phrachanh from NSW Ambulance said earlier.

“Paramedics and emergency services never want to attend these types of accidents.

“We say this all the , but please look out for each other on the roads. Driving any motor vehicle can be extremely dangerous.”

The crash caused significant delays for commuters. The bridge was closed in both directions for some but has now reopened.

Images from the helicopter showed queues of cares stretching for more than a kilometre in both directions.

Police and traffic authorities directed traffic with motorists being advised to use Sydney Harbour Tunnel to avoid the gridlock.

People were also urged to avoid the area altogether with significant delays expected to continue well into the day.

“Buses are able to travel across the bridge again and are no longer terminating early, but may experience delays,” the Transport Management Centre said.

“Passengers can consider catching a train instead and are reminded to practise physical distancing when on-board and look for the ‘green dots’ to find the safest places to sit or stand.