Oil stockpile declined 4.7 million barrels: EIA By .com

© .



.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected last week, according to the latest government data.

declined 4.7 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. Expectations were for a draw of 3.7 million barrels after a decline of 1.6 million the previous week. It is the fifth straight week of declines.

On Tuesday, the ‘s own weekly report showed crude inventory fell 4.5 million barrels,slightly ahead of expectations.

Oil stored at , Oklahoma, fell 279,000 barrels last week, the EIA said. Gasoline inventory dropped by a more than expected 4.6 million barrels.

The reports come as Hurricane Laura bears down on the U.S. drilling and refining hub along the Gulf Coast, where producers have shut operations in preparation for the powerful storm’s landfall later Wednesday or Thursday.

“For a fifth week in a row, we’ve had a draw in crude stocks, and gasoline has added to the bullish fervor as well with an outsize drop in stocks contrary to expectations,” said .com analyst Barani Krishnan. “Yet, the anemic price action tells us the market is more worried about the oil platform shut-ins on the U.S. Gulf Coast of Mexico over fears about Hurricane Laura.”

Krishnan adds that there are more concerns about what the outage could do to demand than to production. “For the first time in more than a month, the EIA estimated a production hike of 100,000 barrels for last week. While that’s nothing in the grand scheme of things, it’s still something to keep in mind after the first double-digit climb in oil rigs in more than a year announced by Baker Hughes last week. All in, the outlook for oil remains murky despite these gargantuan crude draws.”