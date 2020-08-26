NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 25, 2020.

Shareholders approved the following:

Election of Directors: the incumbent six directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Employee Share Purchase Plan: the new Employee Share Purchase Plan was approved.

Unallocated Entitlements: unallocated entitlements issuable under NXT’s Restricted Share Unit Plan were approved for an additional three years.

Further details are set out in the Company’s Information Circular dated July 17, 2020 posted on the Company’s website and filed on www.sedar.com .

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter # of Votes

For % of

Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld/

Against % of

Votes

Withheld

/ Against Election of the following Directors: George Liszicasz 30,908,722 89.81% 3,507,768 10.19% Charles Selby 30,230,915 87.84% 4,185,575 12.16% John Tilson 31,361,156 91.12% 3,055,334 8.88% Thomas E. Valentine 30,694,884 89.19% 3,721,606 10.81% Bruce G. Wilcox 31,361,156 91.12% 3,055,334 8.88% Frank Ingriselli 32,015,516 93.02% 2,400,974 6.98% Appointment of Auditors 40,388,024 99.96% 14,352 0.04% Employee Share Purchase Plan 30,852,393 89.64% 3,564,097 10.36% Unallocated Entitlements 30,820,713 89.55% 3,595,777 10.45%



