NRL news, Blake Green signs with Canterbury Bulldogs as Kieran Foran replacement

The Bulldogs have signed veteran playmaker Blake Green on a one-year deal, saving the 33-year-old from premature retirement through injury.

There were fears Green had played his last game in the NRL when he tore his ACL last weekend against the Cowboys, having impressed after just three-games in a mid-season move to the Knights.

It has since been revealed the Bulldogs had already signed Green to the club for 2021, and will honour that deal regardless of his fitness.

Blake Green (Getty)

Green is Trent Barrett’s first signing. He played 18 games for the Bulldogs in 2010.

The Bulldogs moved on Green when it became apparent Kieran Foran would be chasing a contract elsewhere in the league after negotiations at Belmore broke down.

Green went down on Sunday in what looked like a fairly innocuous tackle deep inside Cowboys territory in the first-half.

He was seen writhing as Knights trainers were immediately called out as he grasped his left knee.

He was eventually helped off the field, with Nine’s sideline commentator Danika Mason confirming that the club would not be having him back for the afternoon with an ACL injury diagnosed.